Call for entries - Music for Good category

Source: Charter House

We wish to announce to music stakeholders, the reintroduction of the Music for Good C=category (formerly Music for Development).

The Music for Good Award is an honorary award that goes to the best song, with lyrics and possibly a project or video, that promotes social good. It must have been released during the year under review.



Artistes, artiste management, record labels, music composers, music industry stakeholders and the general public are hereby notified that nominations for this category is open.



As per category definition, only works published from the 1st of January to 31st December 2020 are eligible. Entries are to be submitted to info@ghanamusicawards.com before or by Sunday, 23rd May 2021.

For assistance, kindly call 0501395176, or follow our social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for on-the-go updates.



