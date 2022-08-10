Call national economic dialogue to deal with crisis - Mahama tells Akufo-Addo

Former president John Dramani Mahama has advised Akufo-Addo to hold a national dialogue and bring together, some of the country's best brains, to solve the current economic crisis.

According to him, this will prepare the country ahead of debt restructuring and negotiation of the IMF programme.



In a Facebook post, Mahama said, “ a national dialogue on the economy, bringing some of our best brains together will serve us well, even as we prepare for debt restructuring and negotiation of an IMF programme.”



He added that, the recent depreciation of the Ghana cedis is indicative of government's failure to win back the confidence of the citizenry and foreign investors.



“The steep depreciation of the Ghana Cedi in recent days, clearly shows that the mid-year review of the 2022 budget failed to win back the confidence of the investor community and the Ghanaian public.”



Below is his post





You can also watch this episode of People& Places below:







NYA/WA