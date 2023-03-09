Call your men to order - CDS Africa to Military High Command

The military conducted a swoop in Ashaiman on Tuesday

The Centre for Democracy and Socio-Economic Development, (CDS Africa) has called on the leadership of the Ghana Armed Forces to call its men to order and ensure those responsible for the attacks on civilians are brought to book as soon as practicable.

On Saturday, March 4th, 2023, Imoro Sheriff, a soldier from the 3rd Battalion Infantry in Sunyani, was brutally stabbed by unknown assailants at Tafia, a suburb of Ashaiman.



In response, On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, some soldiers stormed Ashaiman to brutalise residents.



In a statement signed by the Assistant Programmes Officer, Edna Asante, CDS Africa said the murder of the young soldier was crude, inhumane, and animalistic, and mourned with the family who has had to deal more directly with the gruesome murder of their son.



However, it said the response by some military personnel in the form of attacks on residents of Tafia and the whole of the Ashaiman community is undemocratic.



“The use of force against innocent civilians is a violation of their fundamental human rights and ought to be condemned. The leadership of the Ghana Armed Forces must call its men to order and ensure those responsible for the attacks on civilians are brought to book as soon as practicable,” CDS Africa stated.

CDS Africa,“It is essential to recognize the importance of upholding the rule of law and due process, especially in a democratic country like Ghana. Violence is not a substitute for anything, in a democracy.”



It noted that the violence perpetrated on the residents of Ashaiman has far-reaching consequences for our democracy and peace.



“For instance, it may deteriorate relations with the security agencies, unduly delay and make the investigative work of the Police even harder because residents may become withdrawn or refuse to cooperate with investigators to identify and arrest the actual criminals who murdered Imoro Sheriff in cold blood,” CDS Africa stated.



It therefore called on all to exercise restraint and observe the law.



“The rule of law is the way of democracy, and the Military must comply with the law. The Ministry of Defense must ensure that the Ghana Armed forces reflect the democratic values of Ghana,” CDS Africa added.