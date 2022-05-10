Calls by ECG, GWCL for utility tariff increment justified – CUTS International

Electricity tariffs to increase

PURC will give not more than 50% increment, Adomako

ECG proposes 148% in tariffs



GWCL proposes 326% hike in tariffs



Research and public policy think tank; CUTS International has stated that calls by utility companies for increments in tariffs are justified.



The Electricity Company of Ghana has submitted a proposal to Public Utilities Regulation Commission to increase tariffs by 148%.



In the same vein, the Ghana Water Company Limited wants a 326% increase in water charges.

Executive Director of CUTS International, Appiah Adomako speaking on CitiNews noted that the companies may experience a halt in operations if their requests to increase tariffs are not accepted.



Noting the financial implication of these increments on the pockets of consumers, he added that the companies equally need cushioning to help them to stay in business.



“We can’t be irrational because most of the thing ECG uses, it imports them; crude oil is being imported with all the dollar and exchange rate issues. If you don’t permit the utility companies to increase their prices, there wouldn’t be the required investment that will help keep the system running, so one day we will suffer a situation where electricity goes down. There will not be any incentive for investors to come into the sector, especially the Independent Power Producers,” he argued.



Citing his support for the proposed increases, he said, “I support the principle that tariffs need to go up so the ECG can go on with its mandate. The water company buys chemicals and these are imported. Exchange rate, freight, and the cost of the items themselves have also gone up, so we need to allow them to get some increment so that the business is sustainable.”



Even though justified, Adomako said the regulatory commission will be considerate to give not more than 50% of the proposed increase.