Calls for reduction in prices meaningless unless linked with reduction in transport fares – APG

APG insists the GPRTU and the Ministry of Transport review transportation fares

The Association of Passengers Ghana (APG), has commended the Ghana Union of Traders’ Association (GUTA) for calling on members of the business community across the country, to reduce their prices to reflect the current appreciation of the Cedi.

This was contained in a statement issued by the association on Monday, December 12, 2022.



The association believes that the call by GUTA and the subsequent reduction of the prices of goods and commodities, to reflect the appreciating Cedi, which currently trades at GHS12.50 pesewas to USD10, “will bring some relief to the Ghanaian consuming public who are reeling under an economic crisis which has been exacerbated by skyrocketing prices of goods and services.”



It noted that the calls by GUTA for the members of the business public to reduce their prices will be “meaningless unless it is linked with a reduction in transport fares.”



The association reiterated its demands on the Ghana Private Roads and Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Ministry of Transport to heed its calls to “review transportation fares.”



It also called on all stakeholders in the transport industry to “emulate what GUTA has done.”

The APG proposed a 15 percent reduction in transport fares.



The association proposed in a petition to the Parliamentary Select Committee on Roads and Transportation, Ministry of Transport and GPRTU in the wake of the fall in fuel prices.



The association in its petition noted: “As passengers, anytime the operational costs of commercial transport operators increase, we bear the cost; however, the reverse is not true.”



It further noted its belief that “there must be fairness in the country to bridge the gap between the rich and poor...”



It, therefore, proposed “the application of Automatic Adjustment Formula in determining transport fares” and for the association to have a “representation at meetings of stakeholders of the transport industry where fares are determined.”