Campus tours to be held in 5 universities across Ghana

The series of conversations will be held in 5 universities across the country

Source: Guinness Ghana

Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC (GGBPLC) after a successful launch of its progressive portrayal initiative has extended the conversation to key universities in Ghana through campus tours with notable women society.

The series of conversations that will be held in 5 universities across the country started at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Accra today.



They form part of Guinness Ghana’s initiative to drive conversations around inclusion and diversity and push the narrative of a more representative, progressive and equal portrayal of women in advertising and media.



The first campus tour today served as a platform to reflect and spark conversations among these University students who will soon become key business leaders and decision makers and make major contribution to shaping policies which will be void of negative stereotypes and seek to depict the positive and progressive portrayal of women.



The 2-hour session centred around the theme: ‘Progressive Portrayal of women' and convened over 200 students of UPSA to join the insightful and stimulating conversation.



The session provided speakers who have been identified as key influential personalities and change makers among the student demographic of Ghana. They brought their unique viewpoints to bear as they touched on topics ranging from, personal and professional experiences, perspectives on the gains made, challenges, overcoming negative women representation, weak representation of women as well as recommendation to shift the way women are portrayed.

The session featured influential media personality Caroline Sampson, Ama Pratt, CEO, MAP Concepts Ghana, Organisers of the Obaasima Summit, Abena Chrappah, Digital and Media Manager, Guinness Ghana and Dr John Kweku Mawutor, Dean of Graduate School, UPSA.



Abena Chrappah, Media and Digital Manager, Guinness Ghana was excited about the initiative.



She said, ‘At GGBPLC, people are key and at the heart of our business. In our bid to promote inclusive environments and shape market leading policies, we will continue to lead and extend the conversation beyond corporate Ghana to other crucial members of our society. We hope to truly encourage a truly progressive depiction and portrayal of women in all facets of our society especially in advertising. This goes a long way to deepen our commitment to ensuring inclusion and diversity which is our core mandate at Guinness Ghana.”



Ama Pratt, CEO, MAP Concepts Ghana said: “One of the key questions we asked ourselves while brainstorming for this year’s Obaasima summit was how we can shift the way in which women are portrayed in advertising. It was out of this that the partnership with Guinness Ghana for this year’s activities was birthed. Everything just fell into place and we are now leveraging on a conversation that has already been sparked by Guinness Ghana to reach key people such as students who also play a critical role in the progressive portrayal of women.”



The session ended on a happy and cheerful note with Guinness Ghana optimistic that the conversation will urge students to lend their voices to help depict women in a positive way.