Canada supports WOFAGRIC for 3rd successive year

Representative of the Canadian Embassy, Stephanie Brunet

Source: WOFAGRIC

Ghana enjoys a healthy relationship with Canada on many fronts. In agriculture, Ghana has been a beneficiary of numerous support schemes and funding for projects aimed at helping the country shine bright in the area of agriculture.

Particularly in the area of support for women in agriculture, the Canadian Embassy has over the years demonstrated a stout commitment to improving the lot of women through initiatives that focus on capacity building and adaptation to modern agricultural trends that guarantees productivity and a consequent improvement in livelihoods at the grassroots level.



Ahead of the annual WOMEN IN FOOD AND AGRICULTURAL LEADERSHIP FORUM & EXPO (WOFAGRIC 2021) and the GOLD IN THE SOIL AWARDS scheduled to take place from Wednesday, June 23 - June 24, 2021 at the Akayet Hotel in the Upper East Region, the Canadian embassy has for the third successive year made a commitment to play a central role in the annual pro women agric forum.



Canada aims to support women farmers with training and capacity building during this year’s forum. Forty per cent (40%) of this support goes into capacity building of the farmers while 60% goes into the GOLD IN THE SOIL AWARDS. This is hinged on Canada’s faith in the potential of smallholder female farmers.



It further believes that through an award scheme such as the GOLD IN THE SOIL AWARDS, female farmers making commendable impacts at the grassroots will be identified, celebrated, empowered and encouraged to do great things.



Canada equally sees this as an opportunity for a paradigm shift in celebrating women achievers in the agri value chain.



As a key development partner, Canada has taken a keen interest in local agric and has consequently been involved in several efforts geared towards helping Ghana reach her potential.



According to Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, Executive Director –Agrihouse Foundation (organisers of the event), “WOFAGRIC AND GOLD IN THE SOIL AWARDS 2021 will focus on rewarding excellence by recognising the efforts of our incredible agriwomen, most of whom have unfortunately remained unsung heroes despite their mammoth contribution to the Agric discipline.



WOFAGRIC 2021 would identify such women, shed light on their endeavours and reward their industry and resilience.” She stated.



Canada Contribution



Canada and Ghana have maintained a strong partnership in agric research through a strong partnership in agricultural research through collaboration between Canadian and Ghanaian Universities, capacity development of national research institutions and other Canadian funded development projects.



Canadian support has helped Ghana develop an agricultural research system that is improving food security and economic growth throughout the country.



Today, the input of the Canadian embassy has contributed extensively to fueling increased women participation in Ghanaian agriculture.



Canada has been providing support to the Government of Ghana to improve its agriculture sector through an initiative called Modernizing Agriculture in Ghana (MAG). Canada recognises that the agriculture sector continues to hold great potential for reducing poverty and inequality in Ghana.

That is why we are providing 125 million Canadian dollars of assistance directly to the Government of Ghana to help modernize the sector. The MAG project is now in the fifth year of implementation and I am glad to note that tremendous successes are being recorded.



These include increases in the adoption of relevant, productivity-enhancing technologies by both female and male farmers in Ghana, the introduction of new market-oriented approaches to farm management, improvements in major crops and many more.



A big focus of the MAG project has been to understand the specific needs of women farmers and to ensure that both female and male farmers are receiving the appropriate extension services to help them improve both their yields and their incomes.



This is in line with Canada’s Feminist International Assistance policy and the UN Sustainable Development Goal 5 on Gender Equality. Through our partnerships with the Government of Ghana and organizations like the Agrihouse Foundation, we are witnessing increased empowerment and self-reliance among women in the agricultural sector.



Women farmers are demonstrating higher levels of financial autonomy.



Speaking during the official launch of the 3rd Annual Women in Food and Agriculture Leadership Training and the Gold in the Soil Awards at the Oak Plaza Hotel in Accra, representative of the Canadian Embassy, Stephanie Brunet said:



“The theme for this year’s event “Surviving, Thriving and Making Waves beyond the Pandemic” could not be more appropriate in view of the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the agricultural value chains, particularly for women farmers. Canada is therefore glad to be part of this event, which will explore ways to enhance women’s resilience and recovery from the effects of the pandemic.”



The core objectives of the initiative will, among other things, seek to attract and boost the interest of women in agribusiness and also motivate them to consolidate their performance in the discipline while recognising their efforts in shaping the future of agribusiness through exceptional performance and productivity.



The two (2)-day event will unfold under two (2) main segments thus:



The Women in Food and Agric Leadership Training Forum WOFAGRIC



This is designed to help build the capacity of women farmers, entrepreneurs and other women in the agric value chain. It also aims at providing a platform to exchange best practices and share valuable lessons learnt in handling and overcoming challenges in agribusiness.



The Gold in the Soil Awards



Gold in the Soil Awards: The awards sessions aim at recognizing and rewarding outstanding women in Agriculture. A documentary on the activities and impact of these women will be produced to be aired on TV and social media platforms to showcase the works of these women and an award ceremony, organized to celebrate them.

Speakers



WOFAGRIC 2021 has an impressive line-up of speakers who have been selected by organizers to provide enthralling sessions that will spark the anticipated renaissance envisioned.



The Second lady of the Republic of Ghana, Hajia Samira Bawumia, Minister of Food and Agriculture, Hon. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Hon.MP, Zenator Rawlings are some of the key personalities set to take centre stage during the event.



Representatives from Canadian High Commission, Yara Ghana, Absa, Interplast, PEG Africa, OCP, RDF Ghana, FDA, Agra, Sokodevi, GIPC, EGG Secretariat, GIZ MOAP, Mastercard Foundation, NBSSI, USDA GPP, GSA, Women in Agricultural Development (WIAD), Ministry of Gender, Women and Social Protection will be on hand to impart knowledge and improve the capacity of participants.



The Awards will have fifteen (15) categories:



Passion for the Farm Awards



The award recognizes an individual woman who is excited and passionate about agribusiness and contributing to the growth of her community, creating jobs, mentoring girls in the community and supporting them to take up agric, either small scale and large scale – it’s the passion that is central. This award cuts across crop farmers, vegetable farmers, livestock, and ﬁsheries farmers.



She-Innovates Award



This goes to a woman who has or is working with the power of innovation and adding value to her agro business. She identified a challenge within the community and the value chain and found a solution through innovation. It could be adding value to a product, through processing or identifying a creative means of preservation or developing an appropriate technology to provide a particular solution.



Climate-Smart Women Project Award



This award provides recognition for the efforts of a group of women or a woman-led organization, implementing an outstanding project in agriculture by adopting a climate smart approach and practices, that supports in the transformation, development and is sustainably increasing agricultural productivity in the community. This project must be seen to be solving a real challenge and creating tangible results.



The Change Champion Award



This category goes to the professional corporate woman, whose ongoing effort, passion for her job, contribution and dedication to her work in the agro space, is contributing signiﬁcantly to corporate internal change, whiles making a national impact.

Lady of The Region Export Award



This category recognizes and rewards the region’s most successful and innovative woman exporter, with regards to the size of the business and the export sales.



Development Partner Award



This award recognizes the efforts of an International organization, whose work centres on agriculture and in particular, towards the development of women in the community, encouraging them to adopt best practices, while adding value.



Princess Carla Award



This award recognizes the efforts of a dedicated woman, whose works and role affects communities positively; touching lives, mentoring, role modelling, advising, counselling and enhancing networks for other women, both young and old.



She-Operates Award



This award recognises an exceptional female into operation management and maintenance of tractor services. She should be earning income from this trade and imparted her community with her skill.



Outstanding Woman in Extension Services Award



This award provides recognition to women, either in the public or private sector, contributing effortlessly through training, capacity building, advocacy, to encourage the adaptation of best practices by farmers, thereby contributing signiﬁcantly to the empowerment and socio-economic development of the society and the country as a whole.



The Super Woman Farmer Award



This special category goes to a physically challenged woman, whose role, works and passion for agriculture, is contributing largely to community development, food security, poverty alleviation, job creation and economic growth in the Agric sector.



Star Woman Agripreneur Award (Woman Agripreneur Award)

This special recognition goes out to an outstanding agribusiness beginning young lady, in any ﬁeld of agriculture. This young lady should be seen to be excelling (ie, efﬁciency in service delivery, income performance,) in her ﬁeld and already a great role model, mentoring other young girls in her community.



Royal Agro Award



Through this award, we identify a traditional leader (Queen mother), who is into agriculture herself and her personal commitment to see women in agriculture in her community develop and thrive, is helping them in all ways possible through access to land, training, social impact programs and advocacy.



Diamond in the Rough Award



This award goes to a generational role model, making waves at the background within her community, an unsung heroine, who has indeed mentored and made great strides for her family, her people and the community as a whole.



Feed to Food Awards – (Poultry, Livestock & Fisheries)



This is to a woman with great determination and integrity who has continuously demonstrated a positive role in poultry and livestock and has an unwavering commitment to succeed in this sector. This person should have made a series of signiﬁcant selﬂess contributions with a long-lasting beneﬁt to the Livestock, Poultry or fisheries sector.



Gold in the Soil Award



This is the ultimate Award. This award seeks to appreciate the outstanding achievements of a woman producing along the entire agricultural value chain (from production through processing, branding to marketing etc). Exporting her products would be an added advantage. Her establishment/business should have made a recognizable impact on her community.