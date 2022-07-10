Cancellation of road tolls needless - GUTA President

GUTA President, Dr Joseph Obeng

Road tolls abolished

Closure of tolls to ease vehicular traffic, Ofori-Atta



Dr Obeng speaks on closure of toll booths



President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Dr Joseph Obeng, has said it was unnecessary for government to have abolished the collection of road tolls.



Speaking on TV3’s Key Points programme on Saturday, July 9, 2022, he squashed claims that the closure of tolls will ease the movement of vehicles as the situation still lingers on.



He said, “The road tolls that have been stopped were needless, people were paying.”

Fiscal Policy Specialist at Oxfam, Dr Alex Ampaabeng on his part raised concerns about revenue generation for maintenance of the roads in the absence of toll collection.



“The decision to abolish the road tolls, I will say it should be given a second look at. The reason I am saying that is, ask yourself, why are we collecting the road tolls in the first place? If you are collecting the road tolls for road maintenance then whiles we are rejoicing that there is no longer road toll, we need to pause and ask ourselves, how are our roads going to be maintained?



“Even with the road tolls we were still complaining that normally, the roads that have the tolls are the worst roads. So how are you going to maintain these roads going forward?



Meanwhile, it would be recalled that the Ministry of Roads and Highways on November 17 2022, called for the immediate discontinuation of the collection of tolls on all public roads and bridges across the country.



This order, according to a statement signed by the sector Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, took effect on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 12:00am.

It followed the announcement by the Finance Ministry about the scrapping of tolls on all public roads in the 2022 budget presented by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



He explained that the move is to ease vehicular traffic at the toll booths.



ESA/WA