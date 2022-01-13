Canoe Owners Association demand abolishment of additional fishing holiday

An addidional fishing holiday was gazetted in October 2015

Ghana Canoe and Gear Owners Association have kicked against any attempt to introduce additional fishing holiday for artisanal fishers.

The group says the holiday is an economic decision to promote industrial fishing with no biological bases to improve fish stocks.



The introduction of the additional fishing holiday for artisanal fishers was part of the Sustainable Fisheries Management Plan (SFMP) which was gazetted in October 2015 to reduce fishing efforts.



National President of the association, Nana Kweigyah speaking to ATLFMNEWS indicated that the fisheries have gotten to a stage where prudent measures have to be taken to address the declining fish stocks.

He stressed saying “we are currently in a situation where industrial and semi-industrial vessels are competing artisanal fishers out of business, harvesting small and Juvenal fishes in volumes that ought to be addressed.”



The group is arguing that during the time fisher folks are expected to be off duty, much of the expected fish stock being replenished cannot be achieved “within these weekly days that artisanal fishers will be out of business, industrial fishers and semi-industrial fishers will be at sea working, the argument is that it allows the sea to rest and replenish, how will that happen when industrial and semi-industrial vessels are busily at work during these days that artisanal fishers have stayed out of work. So clearly we don’t support this.”



The group however says they will readily support any action that will address the widespread illegalities, declining stocks, the harvesting of juvenile fishes, and the unhealthy competition that industrial and semi-industrial fishers are given artisanal fishes.