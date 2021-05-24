Caster Capelli opens an ultra-modern unisex grooming salon in Accra

Caster Capelli, a modern grooming salon is located in Ashalley Botwe, Accra.

Source: Caster Capelli

Caster Capelli, Accra’s standard for a modern grooming salon has finally opened its first urbane salon in Ashalley Botwe, Accra.

Caster Capelli is an upscale trendy hairstyle shop that offers today’s progressive modish a haven where they can sit back, relax and experience the “World Class” art of grooming and services in a tranquil atmosphere.



The professional beauty salon is located on Agorwu Street, close to the Lakeside junction in Ashalley Botwe. It is a local grooming salon that offers quality services including hairstyling, men’s cut, nail services, pedicure, gel manicure, nail enhancement, etc. The team at Caster Capelli also welcome groups such as bridal parties and have multiple seating stations for group pampering.



The salon specializes in creating custom, intricate hairstyling and nail art designs. The highly skilled team is trained to create varying designs ranging from hair coloring, hand painting nails with designs including flowers, pets, flames, patterns, pedicure, manicure and men’s cut.



"Caster Capelli is a family-centred salon," explains Managing Director, Christabel Afaribea Adjei. “Caster Capelli is aimed at an exclusive market and a discerning customer base, and will add tremendous value to our community while offering a combination of “World Class Services” not currently being offered by any competitor in the Adentan Municipality”.

“Our goal, beyond the social and entertaining atmosphere we have created, is becoming a trusted destination whereby our sophisticated clients around the vicinity and within Accra will find it inevitable to treat themselves with our un-matching services.



According to Robert Truth, a hairstylist with Caster Capelli, “The brand has highly been expected to do beyond the regular, and we have taken a good pace so far. Our services to clients have high reviews and are already hitting some good referral numerals. We look forward to exceeding our targets and sky-rocketing the brand Caster Capelli beyond regional territories. Come through and enjoy the luxury and perfection of hairstyling”.



“We don’t only focus on splendid outcomes but also educate you on treatments, do’s and don’ts that will maintain your hair, nails, feet among others. I believe Caster Capelli is here to stay and serve you the best of men and women grooming”. He added.



Appointments can be booked by calling the salon at 0249 13 45 30. Guests are encouraged to visit https://instagram.com/caster_capelli for detailed information.