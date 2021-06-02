Caveman Watches bags award

CEO of Caveman Watches, Anthony Dzamefe

Source: Caveman Watches

Caveman Watches has been adjudged 2021 Product of the year at the just ended 5th edition of the 2021 Ghana Manufacturing Awards held at the Kempinski Hotel.

The priceless awards is a recognition of the company's dedication in building the watch Manufacturing industry as well as being a highly cherished company advocating for best business practices in the field.



Caveman watches also won the best Watch Manufacturing company of the year on the same night.



Addressing the media after receiving the Awards on behalf of the company, CEO of Caveman Watches, Anthony Dzamefe, expressed gratitude to the awards board and customers for pushing the company to this end.



“We have put in a lot of work against adversity and these awards are indications that we are doing something right and we can go all the way with the warm support we keep getting from Ghanaians over the world. This is a brand for the people”, he said



Anthony Dzamefe added that the company’s zeal to go beyond the Ghanaian border by satisfying the demands of customers across the globe is “an indication that the status quos can be broken and anything can be achieved when one believes.”

Caveman has manufactured branded watches for International giant companies, for the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo other globally known personalities like Akon, Don Jazzy, Azuma Nelson and many others.



It was no surprise that The New York Times published caveman as a fast rising global watch brand putting Ghana in the discussion of world luxury watch brands.



The Manufacturing Awards is a yearly awards scheme organized by the Exodus Communications with the aim to educate, empower, encourage and rewards all Manufacturing Industries and stakeholders who have been working hard across the country.



Click photos for more