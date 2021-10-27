Caveman Watches was birthed out of curiosity- CEO

The Founder and CEO of Caveman Watches and Time Piece GH, Anthony Dzamefe has disclosed that Caveman was born out of curiosity.

In an interview on the GTV Breakfast Show, the Watchmaker revealed he started the watch-making journey with Time Piece GH in 2015 and it has evolved to Caveman Watches.



Mr. Dzamefe said Time Piece GH was an ‘’accidental business’’.



He went on to explain how he bought a watch, wore it, took a picture and posted it and a lot of people showed interest in it. That led him into selling watches he noted.



“A year of just selling watches, I started adding value, changed it up a little and I moved into repairing watches”.



When asked if he had any background on how to make watches, he replied saying absolutely not.

The award-winning Watchmaker said his curiosity led him into watch repairing.



“I am a very curious person. I break things apart a lot. So, when I was selling watches, I had all these questions in my mind, how do watches work? How do they function? How they were made. I broke a lot of watches down, trying to reverse engineer them. So yeah, it was curiosity leading to one thing. Then I started learning watch repairs’’, he noted.



Mr. Dzamefe said after sometime he took a step further, to become an apprentice to a shoemaker in Kantamanto in order to learn how leather watches were made and then learned how to make leather straps.



He added that after three years of learning, he took another giant step to start making his own watches and also the fact that there were no Africa-owned watch brands.



Ghana’s Watch Maker also spoke about his developmental project called ‘Africa Water Project’, where he provided potable drinking water to deprived communities.

The Watchmaker urges Ghanaians to purchase Made In Ghana goods and push the industry to higher heights.



Caveman won the ‘Brand of the Year’ at the just ended 2021 Exclusive Men of the Year Africa Awards (EMY Africa Awards).



He was also published in the New York Times as a fast-rising global watch brand putting Ghana on the map as world luxury watch brand.



Caveman’s watches have also been endorsed by celebrities including Akon, Don Jazzy, Azuma Nelson, and many others.



