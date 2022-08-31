Cedi Rates: Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢10.05, BoG GH¢8.23 as at August 31

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, August 31, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 8.2234 and a selling price of 8.2316.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.2224 and a selling price of 8.2306. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 9.70 and sold at a rate of 10.05.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.5786 and a selling price of 9.5890 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.6235 and a selling price of 9.6339.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 11.11 and sold at a rate of 11.70.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 8.2262 and a selling price of 8.2337 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 8.2119 and a selling price of 8.2201.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 9.40 and sold at a rate of 9.90.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4854 and a selling price of 0.4859 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4880 and a selling price of 0.4885.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.45 and sold at a rate of 0.80.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 52.0851 and a selling price of 52.1130 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 51.7608 and a selling price of 51.8386.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 12.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 16.00.



