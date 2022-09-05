Cedi Rates: Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢10.12, BoG GH¢8.23 as at September 5

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, September 5, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 8.2294 and a selling price of 8.2376.



As compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 8.2284 and a selling price of 8.2366. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 9.90 and sold at a rate of 10.12.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.5313 and a selling price of 9.5416 as compared to Friday's trading of a buying price of 9.5820 and a selling price of 9.5924.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 11.32 and sold at a rate of 11.72.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 8.2522 and a selling price of 8.2604 as compared to Friday's trading of a buying price of 8.2867 and a selling price of 8.2950.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 9.77 and sold at a rate of 10.05.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4780 and a selling price of 0.4785 compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4824 and a selling price of 0.4829.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.45 and sold at a rate of 0.80.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 52.1528 and a selling price of 52.1917 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 52.0996 and a selling price of 52.1093.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 12.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 15.50.



