Cedi Rates: Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢10.25, BoG GH¢8.24 as at September 9

Cedi Notes Ghana Savings2121212 File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Fri, 9 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.

On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, September 9, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 8.2424 and a selling price of 8.2506.

As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.2424 and a selling price of 8.2506. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 10.05 and sold at a rate of 10.25.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.4647 and a selling price of 9.4750 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.4507 and a selling price of 9.4618.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 11.40 and sold at a rate of 11.70.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 8.2010 and a selling price of 8.2092 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 8.2016 and a selling price of 8.2105.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 9.82 and sold at a rate of 10.10.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4709 and a selling price of 0.4714 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4752 and a selling price of 0.4758.

At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.45 and sold at a rate of 0.80.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 52.8260 and a selling price of 52.8503 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 52.8188 and a selling price of 52.9231.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 12.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 15.50.

