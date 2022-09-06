5
Cedi Rates: Bureaus sell £1 at GH¢11.70 as at September 6

Tue, 6 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.

On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, September 6, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 8.2344 and a selling price of 8.2426.

As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.2284 and a selling price of 8.2366. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 9.92 and sold at a rate of 10.12.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.4811 and a selling price of 9.4922 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.5820 and a selling price of 9.5924.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 11.35 and sold at a rate of 11.70.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 8.1740 and a selling price of 8.1829 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 8.2867 and a selling price of 8.2950.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 9.81 and sold at a rate of 10.08.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4795 and a selling price of 0.4801 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4824 and a selling price of 0.4829.

At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.45 and sold at a rate of 0.80.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 52.7038 and a selling price of 52.7414 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 52.0996 and a selling price of 52.1093.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 12.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 15.50.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
