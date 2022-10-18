2
Cedi Rates: Forex Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢12.65, BoG GH¢10.86 as of October 18

Tue, 18 Oct 2022

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.

On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana on, October 18, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 10.8655 and a selling price of 10.8763.

As compared to Monday’s trading of a buying price of 10.7115 and a selling price of 10.7223. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 12.38 and sold at a rate of 12.65.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 12.3769 and a selling price of 12.3903 as compared to Monday’s trading at a buying price of 11.9916 and a selling price of 12.0057.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 13.30 and sold at a rate of 13.70.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 10.6909 and a selling price of 10.7007 as compared to Monday's trading at a buying price of 10.4265 and a selling price of 10.4370.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 11.55 and sold at a rate of 11.85.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.6035 and a selling price of 0.6040 compared to Monday’s trading at a buying price of 0.5851 and a selling price of 0.5857.

At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.45 and sold at a rate of 0.80.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 40.5017 and a selling price of 40.5670 as compared to Monday’s trading at a buying price of 41.1033 and a selling price of 41.1248.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 14.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 16.50.

