Cedi Rates: Forex bureaus sell $1 at GH¢10.42, BoG GH¢9.54 as at September 26

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, September 26, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 9.5366 and a selling price of 9.5462.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 9.2367 and a selling price of 9.2459. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 10.20 and sold at a rate of 10.42.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 10.4083 and a selling price of 10.4216 as compared to Friday's trading of a buying price of 10.3931 and a selling price of 10.4054.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 11.45 and sold at a rate of 11.90.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 9.2666 and a selling price of 9.2776 as compared to Friday's trading of a buying price of 9.0675 and a selling price of 9.0766.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 10.00 and sold at a rate of 10.42.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.5308 and a selling price of 0.5315 compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 0.5236 and a selling price of 0.5242.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.45 and sold at a rate of 0.80.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 45.5709 and a selling price of 45.7480 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 47.1211 and a selling price of 47.2044.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 12.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 15.50.



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:







