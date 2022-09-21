3
Cedi Rates: Forex bureaus sell $1 at GH¢10.45, BoG GH¢9.04 as at September 21

Wed, 21 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.

On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, September 21, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 9.0355 and a selling price of 9.0445.

As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 9.0055 and a selling price of 9.0145. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 10.25 and sold at a rate of 10.45.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 10.3086 and a selling price of 10.3198 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 10.2681 and a selling price of 10.2801.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 11.60 and sold at a rate of 11.90.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 9.0268 and a selling price of 9.0366 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.0102 and a selling price of 9.0200.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 10.16 and sold at a rate of 10.42.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.5098 and a selling price of 0.5103 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4685 and a selling price of 0.4690.

At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.45 and sold at a rate of 0.80.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 48.0951 and a selling price of 48.2279 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 48.3174 and a selling price of 48.3873.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 12.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 15.50.

