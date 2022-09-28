Cedi Rates: Forex bureaus sell $1 at GH¢10.50, BoG GH¢9.54 as at September 28

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, September 28, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 9.5385 and a selling price of 9.5481.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 9.5365 and a selling price of 9.5461. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 10.30 and sold at a rate of 10.50.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 10.2635 and a selling price of 10.2756 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 10.1745 and a selling price of 10.1885.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 11.90 and sold at a rate of 12.00.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 9.1613 and a selling price of 9.1706 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.1712 and a selling price of 9.1822.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 9.60 and sold at a rate of 10.42.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.5298 and a selling price of 0.5303 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.5264 and a selling price of 0.5271.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.45 and sold at a rate of 0.80.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 45.6132 and a selling price of 45.7504 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 45.5913 and a selling price of 45.7747.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 12.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 15.50.



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:







