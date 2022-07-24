Cedi depreciates against Dollar by 19.2% - Report

Local currency, Cedi

The Bank of Ghana’s latest Summary of Economic and Financial Data has revealed that the Cedi lost 19.2% in value against the US dollar in almost seven months of 2022.

According to the data, the local currency went for ¢7.43 to the American ‘greenback’ on the interbank market as of July 22, 2022.



Currently, the Cedi is selling at about ¢8.30 pesewas to the US dollar on the retail market.

The Ghana Cedi depreciated by 16.86% in value to the dollar in the first half of 2022 on the interbank market, but over 20% on the retail forex market.