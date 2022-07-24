0
Menu
Business

Cedi depreciates against Dollar by 19.2% - Report

Cedi Notesdsadasdasdsad.png Local currency, Cedi

Sun, 24 Jul 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Bank of Ghana’s latest Summary of Economic and Financial Data has revealed that the Cedi lost 19.2% in value against the US dollar in almost seven months of 2022.

According to the data, the local currency went for ¢7.43 to the American ‘greenback’ on the interbank market as of July 22, 2022.

Currently, the Cedi is selling at about ¢8.30 pesewas to the US dollar on the retail market.

The Ghana Cedi depreciated by 16.86% in value to the dollar in the first half of 2022 on the interbank market, but over 20% on the retail forex market.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
7 ‘ill’ dimensions of NPP's 'Break the 8' agenda - Prof Atuguba lists
Government reviewing free SHS – GES Director-General
Owusu Afriyie Akoto breaks silence on presidential ambition rumours
Release Atta Mills' body for reburial in Ekumfi-Otuam - Family
Abuga Pele speaks about jail time
Ashanti MPs demand apology from Suame agitators
Samuel Atta Mills discloses condition late president died with
I warned Akufo-Addo not to seek re-election - Eagle Prophet
AG authorized the execution of ambulance contract - Agyeman Manu
Kofi Adoma celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity