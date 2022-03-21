Cedi depreciation: Government plans to raise US$2 billion capital for economy - Report

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Government is planning to raise a capital of US$2 billion which will be pumped into the Ghanaian economy to sustain it and deal with the depreciation of the cedi as well as persistent fuel price hikes.



This is according to a report by dailyguidenetwork.com.



The portal said the decision comes after government held a crunch Cabinet retreat over the weekend at the Peduase Lodge.



Government earlier said the key agenda for the Cabinet retreat was to find pragmatic measures to deal with the escalating fuel price hikes, passage of the Electronic Transaction Levy, depreciation of the cedi and general economic challenges.

The report added that the Ministers responsible for Finance and Energy have been tasked by government to immediately find solutions to deal with the challenges.



Another topic on the agenda at the just ended retreat was government’s decision to ease land border restrictions which are yet to be spelt out by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and COVID-19 related protocols imposed on the airports.



It is said the government is also considering scrapping the mandatory COVID-19 testing for already vaccinated travellers seeking to travel outside the country or arrive through the Kotoka International Airport.



Meanwhile, the crunch cabinet retreat was chaired by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo which took place from Thursday, March 17 to Sunday, March 20, 2022. It was attended by the Majority Caucus in Parliament, government appointees and the leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



It is expected that the president will soon provide updates to the nation on measures taken at the retreat.