Cedi depreciation: We talk too much but do little - Prof. Joseph Osafo

Tue, 16 Aug 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Professor Joseph Osafo, an Associate Professor of Clinical/Health Psychology and currently, the Head of the Department of Psychology, University of Ghana, has called on the Government to tackle the economic crises confronting the citizenry and the country at large.

With Ghana's cedi steeply depreciating against the US Dollar and other major foreign currencies, it's become an extremely worrying situation to local businesses and the Ghanaian populace as almost everything is shot up to astronomical levels.

Food prices have sharply increased making the life of the ordinary Ghanaian very difficult.

Assessing the impact of the economic challenges, Professor Joseph Osafo advised the government to take measures to arrest the cedi and fortify the economy.

He admonished the government to walk her talk to make lives better.

"We talk too much but we do little. I measure Ghana's economic progress by what is happening in my pocket. My ability to buy and the way goods are distributed, the way the market is working; those are the things that make me know whether things are okay," he said on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.

He added; "Nation building is not accidental; it is intentional".

