Cedi depreciation against US dollar causes panic among Ghanaians

The Ghana cedi has been struggling against US dollar, other trading currencies

The performance of the local currency against the US dollar especially, has left many Ghanaians and market watchers in panic mode.

As at the end of Friday, August 12, 2022, the local currency was selling above GH¢9 to the US dollar with renewed fears of the currency heading toward the GH¢10 levels by next week.



Since the start of this year, the cedi has recorded a free fall against major trading currencies as demand for forex overtook supplies during a period when high debts and low investor confidence have made it impossible for Ghana to access the international capital market for borrowing.



As at July this year, the cedi lost its value by more 20 percent to the US dollar.



On popular micro-blogging site, Twitter, the performance of the cedi has resulted in huge public outcry.



In addition, recent economic downgrades by international rating agencies such as Fitch and Standards & Poors’ has impacted the investor community at large, while Ghana awaits an IMF support programme which is expected to be accessed in the second quarter of 2023.



Meanwhile, some tweeps who shared their sentiments over the cedi’s performance against the US dollar expressed concern over the fast pace of depreciation.



“The cedi is not even fighting for its life anymore. My guy has given up,” one tweep wrote.



“Never thought I'd live to see dollar at GHc 7. Then it hit GHc 8 and it slowly climbed to GHc 9. Now I have to accept that dollar will surely hit GHc 10 by Tuesday morning. Totally unbelievable herh hmmm,” another said.

See the reactions on Twitter below:





The cedi is not even fighting for it’s life anymore. My guy has given up — Kojo (@KojoIbadin) August 12, 2022

Never thought I'd live to see dollar at GHc 7. Then it hit GHc 8 and it slowly climbed to GHc 9. Now I have to accept that dollar will surely hit GHc 10 by Tuesday morning. Totally unbelievable herh hmmm — The Happy MC (@Eddy_Acquah) August 12, 2022

Exchange rates today at Airport City Forex Bureau. My goodness pic.twitter.com/Hfy2Bqg9R5 — The Happy MC (@Eddy_Acquah) August 12, 2022

Dollar has broken the 8, conquered 9 is and is steadily getting 10. So much for being better managers of the economy. — Robbie Flak (@cobimensah) August 12, 2022

"Akufo-Addo over! Dollar no kɔ suro dodo, over!"



I'm still dying ???? — BigHomieRead (@FCTamakloe) August 11, 2022

As a Ghanaian, please do not Convert your Salary into Dollars…..



I REPEAT for your own Sanity, Please Do NOT Convert Your Ghana cedi Salary into Dollars! ????????????



Else the kind of depression that will overcome you ehn… hmmm…… pic.twitter.com/4RCOB6JhR1 — AJ Akuoko- Sarpong (@ajsarpong) August 13, 2022







Dollar on steroids and Ghana cedi crumbling ????????‍♂️



Next week, we’ll be seeing $1 = GHS10 pic.twitter.com/TuwRghoJ2h — Alpha SD (@I_alphaSD) August 12, 2022

#Ghana cedi is plunging, will be through GHS9/$ soon @Markbohlund



DEC 19 Time to Big Up the Dosage of Quaaludeshttps://t.co/KrU45tr3Ow



Everyone knows how this story ends. When the music stops, everyone will dash for the Exit & currency will collapse https://t.co/rwCvCnCRxc — Aly-Khan Satchu (@alykhansatchu) August 12, 2022