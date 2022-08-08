1
Cedi falling like coconut yet government keeps borrowing – Ato Forson

Cassiel Ato Forson

Mon, 8 Aug 2022

The ranking member of parliament’s Finance Committee, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has stated that the cedi is depreciating like fresh coconuts falling from a tree.

He lamented on Joy FM’s morning show that the current high debt levels of the country while noting that the current government is continuously looking for other avenues to borrow.

“The currency is depreciating by the day, in fact, the cedi is falling like fresh coconut. Another flagship programme that I have seen with this government is: One programme, One loan.

“Already your debt is not sustainable, yet all that this administration wants to do is get an opportunity to go back there and borrow,” he stated.

His comments come after rating agency Standards and Poor’s [S&P] downgraded the economy from B- to CCC.

It also reviewed the country’s economic outlook as negative, reflecting “Ghana’s limited commercial financing options, and constrained external and fiscal buffers.”

Ato Forson however noted that businesses and the country’s financial sector will suffer due to the recent downgrade.

“The downgrade means a lot, not only to government but to Ghanaian businesses, to state-owned enterprises.

“If your country is downgraded from B- to CCC with a negative outlook. In fact, all Ghanaian banks, both private and government banks, are going to be affected by this,” he explained.

