Cedi performance begins August selling at GH¢8.84 to US Dollar

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 7.6120

Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 9.2642



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.7658



Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, August 1, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 7.6082 and a selling price of 7.6158.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.5582 and a selling price of 7.5658. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 8.67 and sold at a rate of 8.84.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.2592 and a selling price of 9.2692 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.1560 and a selling price of 9.1659.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 10.27 and sold at a rate of 10.47.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.7619 and a selling price of 7.7697 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 7.6684 and a selling price of 7.6760. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 8.63 and sold at a rate of 8.90.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4581 and a selling price of 0.4584 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4562 and a selling price of 0.4565.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.38 and sold at a rate of 0.72.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 55.9866 and a selling price of 56.0405 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 56.3369 and a selling price of 56.4441.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 11.20 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 14.20.



