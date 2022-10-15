2
Menu
Business

Cedi's woes continue as it nears GH¢13 to $1 mark

Cedi Notessss12121 File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Sat, 15 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The woes of the Ghana Cedi against the US Dollar continue unabated as the currency is nearing the GH¢13 to the $1 mark.

This would represent a new low for the currency which has been experiencing a persistent decline against the dollar in the past few weeks.

Checks by GhanaWeb Business to some forex bureaus in Accra show that the cedi is selling at GH¢12.50 to $1 as of October 15 while the Bank of Ghana is selling at a rate of GH¢10.72 as of October 14.

According to AfriSwap, the UK Pound is selling at GH¢13.10 while the Euro is going for GH¢11.60 as of October 15, 2022.

The development is likely to exert further pressure on the economy with many citizens already grappling with soaring inflation pressures, high cost of living, fuel price and tariff hikes among others.

Meanwhile, government has commenced negotiations with the International Monetary Fund in hopes of securing an economic support programme aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability.

MA/KPE

Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer
Agradaa’s ‘son’ charges at journalist in court
Govt destroys structures of Akonta Mining- Report
Evelyn Keelson asks retired Honyenuga to reject Opuni’s excuse notice
I haven’t decided whether or not to contest for flagbearership – Mahama
How the name ‘Ghana’ was got
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa
Related Articles: