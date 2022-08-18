Cedi selling at GH¢10.11 to US Dollar as at August 18

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 8.0991

Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 9.7542



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 8.2366



Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, August 18, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 8.0951 and a selling price of 8.1031.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.0751 and a selling price of 8.0831. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 9.90 and sold at a rate of 10.11.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.7489 and a selling price of 9.7594 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.7652 and a selling price of 9.7766.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 11.57 and sold at a rate of 11.94.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 8.2325 and a selling price of 8.2407 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 8.2185 and a selling price of 8.2273.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 9.75 and sold at a rate of 10.04.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4854 and a selling price of 0.4858 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4916 and a selling price of 0.4921.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.38 and sold at a rate of 0.72.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 52.5639 and a selling price of 52.6540 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 53.0257 and a selling price of 53.1272.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 12.80 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 15.50.



