Cedi selling at GH¢10.16 to US Dollar as at August 19

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 8.0991
Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 9.7218
The Euro's mid-rate stands at 8.2099
Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.
Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.
On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, August 19, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 8.0951 and a selling price of 8.1031.
As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.0951 and a selling price of 8.1031. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 9.95 and sold at a rate of 10.16.
Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.7165 and a selling price of 9.7270 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.7489 and a selling price of 9.7594.
At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 11.80 and sold at a rate of 12.13.
The Euro is trading at a buying price of 8.2058 and a selling price of 8.2140 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 8.2325 and a selling price of 8.2325.
At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 9.91 and sold at a rate of 10.20.
The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4823 and a selling price of 0.4827 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4854 and a selling price of 0.4858.
At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.45 and sold at a rate of 0.80.
The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 52.7096 and a selling price of 52.8701 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 52.5639 and a selling price of 52.6540.
At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 13.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 16.00.
