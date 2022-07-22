Cedi selling at GH¢8.57 to US Dollar as at July 22

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 7.4445

Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 8.9122



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.5955



Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, July 22, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 7.4408 and a selling price of 7.4482.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.4308 and a selling price of 7.4382. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 8.37 and sold at a rate of 8.57.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.9074 and a selling price of 8.9117 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 8.9170 and a selling price of 8.9117.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 9.90 and sold at a rate of 10.10.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.5917 and a selling price of 7.5993 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 7.5801 and a selling price of 7.5877. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 8.40 and sold at a rate of 8.62.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4360 and a selling price of 0.4365 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4337 and a selling price of 0.4341.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.38 and sold at a rate of 0.72.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 56.8648 and a selling price of 57.0663 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 56.8978 and a selling price of 57.1679.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 11.70 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 14.50.



