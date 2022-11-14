Cedi sells GH¢14.80 at forex bureaus, BoG at GH¢13.08

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, November 14, 2022, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 13.0694 and a selling price of 13.0824.



As compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 13.0694 and a selling price of 13.0824. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 14.20 and sold at a rate of 14.80.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 15.4179 and a selling price of 15.4347 as compared to Friday's trading of a buying price of 15.2572 and a selling price of 15.2751.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 15.90 and sold at a rate of 16.70.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 13.5079 and a selling price of 13.5214 as compared to Friday's trading of a buying price of 13.2983 and a selling price of 13.3104.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 13.80 and sold at a rate of 14.70.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.7563 and a selling price of 0.7570 compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 0.7490 and a selling price of 0.7498.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.65 and sold at a rate of 1.10.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 33.8799 and a selling price of 33.9839 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 33.8835 and a selling price of 34.0337.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 16.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 21.00.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 48.5125 and a selling price of 48.5610. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 19.30 CFA for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 23.50 CFA for every 1 Cedi.

