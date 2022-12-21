Cedi sells at GH¢11.00 at bureaus, BoG at GH¢13.08 as of December 21

Cedi notes

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you. Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.

The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, December 21, 2022, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 8.0000 and a selling price of 8.0080.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.9970 and a selling price of 8.0050. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 10.30 and sold at a rate of 11.00.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.7272 and a selling price of 9.7385 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 9.7403 and a selling price of 9.7509.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 11.00 and sold at a rate of 13.50.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 8.4839 and a selling price of 8.4923 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 8.4839 and a selling price of 8.4925.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 9.30 and sold at a rate of 11.00.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4625 and a selling price of 0.4628 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4620 and a selling price of 0.4623.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.45 and sold at a rate of 0.90.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 56.3093 and a selling price of 56.3918 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 56.2705 and a selling price of 56.3692.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 14.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 16.00.



