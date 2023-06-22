0
Cedi sells at GH¢11.90 to $1, GH¢10.99 on BoG interbank as of June 22

Thu, 22 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you. Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.

The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, June 22, 2023, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 10.9822 and a selling price of 10.9932.

At a Forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 11.50 and sold at a rate of 11.90.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 14.0045 and a selling price of 14.0196.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 14.50 and sold at a rate of 15.25.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 12.0427 and a selling price of 12.0537.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the euro is being bought at a rate of 12.30 and sold at a rate of 12.80.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.5622 and a selling price of 0.5628.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.30 and sold at a rate of 0.90.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 64.6942 and a selling price of 64.8170.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 12.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 19.00.

For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 54.4196 and a selling price of 54.4693.

At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 17.00 CFA for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 21.00 CFA for every 1 Cedi.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.

