Cedi sells at GH¢11 to 1 dollar at bureaus, BoG at GH¢9.63 as of October 8

Cedi notes

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana on, October 7, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 9.6302 and a selling price of 9.6398.



As compared to Thursday’s trading of a buying price of 9.6302 and a selling price of 9.6398. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 10.82 and sold at a rate of 11.00.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 10.7742 and a selling price of 10.7860 as compared to Thursday’s trading of a buying price of 10.8513 and a selling price of 10.8641.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 11.95 and sold at a rate of 12.25.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 9.4677 and a selling price of 9.4772 as compared to Thursday’s trading of a buying price of 9.4978 and a selling price of 9.5082.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 10.45 and sold at a rate of 10.72.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.5380 and a selling price of 0.5387 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.5401 and a selling price of 0.5404.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.45 and sold at a rate of 0.80.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 45.2257 and a selling price of 45.2382 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 45.2776 and a selling price of 45.3679.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 13.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 15.50.