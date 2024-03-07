Cedi sells at GH¢13.10 to $1, GH¢12.51 on BoG interbank as of March 7

File photo of Cedi notes

Note that these rates may differ at a forex bureau near you. Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.

The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, March 7, 2024, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 12.4991 and a selling price of 12.5117.



At a Forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 12.80 and sold at 13.10.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 15.9052 and a selling price of 15.9223.



At a Forex Bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 15.80 and sold at a rate of 16.40.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 13.5860 and a selling price of 13.5984.



At a Forex Bureau in Accra, the Euro is being bought at a rate of 13.70 and sold at 14.20.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.6614 and a selling price of 0.6620.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.40 and sold at a rate of 1.10.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 124.6933 and a selling price of 125.0004.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 6.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 13.00.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 48.2378 and a selling price of 48.2818.



At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at 19.00 CFA for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 21.50 CFA for every 1 Cedi.

