Cedi sells at GH¢14.90 to $1 at forex bureaus, BoG GH¢13.06 as of November 10

Cedi Notes21213131313 File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Thu, 10 Nov 2022

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.

On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana as of November 10, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 13.0494 and a selling price of 13.0624.

As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 13.0314 and a selling price of 13.0444. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 14.30 and sold at a rate of 14.90.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 14.8450 and a selling price of 14.8624 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 15.0890 and a selling price of 15.1054.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 15.90 and sold at a rate of 16.75.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 13.0850 and a selling price of 13.0993 as compared to yesterday's trading at a buying price of 13.1380 and a selling price of 13.1512.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 14.00 and sold at a rate of 14.90.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.7348 and a selling price of 0.7355 compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 0.7351 and a selling price of 0.7359.

At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.65 and sold at a rate of 1.10.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 33.8835 and a selling price of 34.0337 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 33.9387 and a selling price of 34.0200.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 13.50 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 17.50.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
