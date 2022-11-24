Cedi sells at GH¢14.95 to $1, BoG at GH¢13.11 as of November 24

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, November 23, 2022, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 13.0989 and a selling price of 13.1121.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 13.0986 and a selling price of 13.1118. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 14.55 and sold at a rate of 14.95.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 15.7724 and a selling price of 15.7895 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 15.4710 and a selling price of 15.4891.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 16.70 and sold at a rate of 17.35.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 13.5770 and a selling price of 13.5917 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 13.4592 and a selling price of 13.4737.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 14.50 and sold at a rate of 15.20.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.7689 and a selling price of 0.7695 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.7578 and a selling price of 0.7585.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.65 and sold at a rate of 1.10.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 33.8156 and a selling price of 33.9201 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 33.8479 and a selling price of 33.9082.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 17.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 21.50.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 48.4208 and a selling price of 48.4939.

At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 19.70 CFA for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 23.50 CFA for every 1 Cedi.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:







