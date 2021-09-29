Cedi set to end 2021 with the lowest depreciation in 4th Republic

The Ghana Cedi has depreciated by 1.7 percent, the lowest in almost 30 years

The Ghanaian Cedi continues to show remarkable strength against major currencies, especially the US Dollar, the latest report released by Bank of Ghana indicates.

According to the latest Monetary Policy Report by the Bank of Ghana, the Cedi has shown a cumulative year-to-date depreciation of 1.7 percent for 2021.



With this impressive depreciation rate, the Central Bank, and, indeed, analysts project that the Cedi is likely to end the year 2021 with the lowest rate of depreciation since 1992 and in the Fourth Republic.



The Cedi has shown stability in the past few years, bouncing back from its highest annual depreciation rate of 31 percent in 2014.



While the Cedi depreciated at 12.9 percent in 2019, it came down to 3.9 percent in 2020, and with three months to end 2021, the 1.7 percent is the lowest depreciation in nearly three decades.

The Monetary Policy Report from the Bank of Ghana also indicated improved performances in some key sectors of the economy while other sectors are still yet to recover from the dampening effects of the Covid-19.



The report showed a stronger pick-up in annual GDP growth to 3.9 percent in the second quarter of 2021, from the 3.1 percent recorded in the first quarter, and a 5.7 percent contraction in the same period of 2020.



The report also indicated a positive outlook in the banking sector, which remains stronger and well-capitalized, with stronger growth in total assets, investments and deposits.



Total assets increased by 16.7 percent as at end-August. Profitability levels of the banks remain high, with profit growth driven by increased income growth.