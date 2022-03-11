0
Menu
Business

Cedi should be pegged at fixed exchange rate against US dollar – Traders to government

Asaki Samson Awingobit Was A Flagbearer Hopeful For PNC Executive Secretary, Importers and Exporters Association, Samson Asaki Awingobit

Fri, 11 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cedi depreciation worsens

Cedi currently selling at GH¢7.65

Depreciation affecting prices of imports

Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, Samson Asaki Awingobit, has asked government to as a matter of urgency address the depreciation of the Ghana cedi against the dollar.

The Ghana cedi since the beginning of the year has been depreciating rapidly against major trading currencies, especially the dollar.

The cedi is currently selling at GH¢7.60.

This, the business community in Ghana have said is affecting the prices of commodities.

But, Awingobit in a Citi Business News interview said, “It is likely that we are going to see a further increase in the prices of goods and services because one can no longer maintain a thousand cedis when you change one dollar to 7 cedis 40 pesewas. We need to shore up. We are calling on government to peg the cedi at 8 cedis for the rest of the year, then this can give relief to the business community, and we can plan other than that it’s going to be difficult.”

He wants government to peg the cedi at a fixed rate relief traders of any further challenges.

“If you go to other countries, pegging is done, and I’m sure that government can also do so. Then both businessmen and consumers can plan because with what is happening now you will see quarrels between consumers and sellers and that is not good for the government”.

Meanwhile, prices of goods and services are expected to keep going up until a solution is given.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
We wont go to IMF for 'small small' boys to dictate to us - Baafi
Ya Naa chides Nr minister
Shatta Wale warns critics for the second time
Your descendants won’t ever get the chance to play for Hearts - Akambi to players who left for free
Partey 'disagrees' with Arteta on lack of control in Watford win
68-year-old footballer reveals secret to fitness
Re-election should be in Hohoe, not Buem – Dr Joe Addae
We must strive to protect depoliticization of Deputy Speakers' position – Azar
SC ruling: NDC set the grounds for court’s actions – Woyome
MP shares video of Joe Wise affirming he can't vote as presiding Speaker
Related Articles: