Cedi trading at GH¢8.12 to US dollar as at March 16

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 7.0350
Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 9.1951
The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.7280
Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you
On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, March 16, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 7.0315 and a selling price of 7.0385.
As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.0215 and a selling price of 7.0285. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 7.94 and sold at a rate of 8.12.
Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.1901 and a selling price of 9.2000 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.3169 and a selling price of 9.3269.
At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 10.08 and sold at a rate of 10.25.
The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.7241 and a selling price of 7.7318 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 7.7411 and a selling price of 7.7482. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 8.40 and sold at a rate of 8.55.
The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4655 and a selling price of 0.4659 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4330 and a selling price of 0.4334.
At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.33 and sold at a rate of 0.56.
The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 59.0590 and a selling price of 59.2040 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 63.0416 and a selling price of 63.0613.
At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 12.20 Naira for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 14.20 .
For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 96.2887 and a selling price of 96.3835 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 96.4316 and a selling price of 96.5253. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 10.50 CFA for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 12.50 CFA for every 1 cedi.
Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.
