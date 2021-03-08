Celebrating Hollardite Women

A section of women executives of Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life Assurance

Source: Hollard Insurance

The women at Hollard Ghana, fondly called “Hollardite Women” have a purpose to enable more people to create and secure a better future.

With the company’s moral compass, “The Hollard Way” as their guiding light, Hollardite women across various departments, roles and locations are leading the charge to ensure that insurance becomes a lifestyle; easily accessible, available to all and providing much-needed financial security when people need it most.



As it should be. Today, we celebrate their leadership, hard work, innovation, and excellence in shaping a more equal future in a COVID-19 world.



As a three-time recognised Top Employer, Hollard Ghana and our subsidiaries Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life Assurance, believe in providing equal opportunities and an enabling environment to help women advance. Our People goals are akin to the priority of the UN to ensure full and effective participation and decision-making in public life for the empowerment of all women. We care about their wellbeing.



So, this International Women’s Day, we turn the spotlight on Hollardite women.



Hollardite women are leading courageously.

At Hollard, women are integral to our decision-making, mirroring the diversity of the world. With 50% of our executive leadership being women, we are gender diverse. Hollardite women run our Broker (Maame Efua Sackitey-Williams); Claims (Iris Logan); Group Legal and Compliance (Valerie Ackwerh); Group Marketing and Corporate Affairs (Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo); IT (Doreen Anang); Life Assurance Group Business (Roswitha Amoako); Life Assurance Operations (Dorothy Salifu); Retail & Partnerships (Yvonne N. Dowuona); and Technical Underwriting/Global Accounts (Maa K Nai). Similarly, numerous women fill up middle management, business executive (sales), Hollard2U (agent), and support roles across our businesses. Our group’s business leader is female.



From our Group CEO, Patience Akyianu, a seasoned business leader, to our national service personnel, Hollardite women are competent, and leading at every touchpoint while driving the achievement of our social, financial, people, customer, transformation, and excellence goals.



Through their work, delivering financial security to our customers and “doing well by doing good,” as our mantra goes, our accomplished Hollardite Women are vanguards of the insurance industry. They take ownership of their roles, are enterprising, make no excuses, form alliances with partners to overachieve targets. They are stars who show up at work with fierce energy while putting their best foot forward to get things done and done well. Even in the face of personal and work challenges brought on by COVID, they are provident, delivering, and we could not be prouder of their contributions. Their priority is to the success of our business.



Hollardite Women are lionhearted and unconventional.





Living the Hollard Way, guided by tenets of community, mindfulness, innovation, sustainability, and excellence, our Hollardite women are examples of our personality and culture. In everything they think, say, and do, they are lionhearted, challenging, and inventive; wholehearted, down to earth, and genuine. Sometimes playful, always unconventional but never cliché.



They are serious about what they do, but never about themselves. They have a certain thing that sets them apart, a spark, an energy, and a twinkle of an eye. In their work and interactions, they are Hollardites, through and through.



#ChooseToChallenge



On this International Women’s Day, 2021, Hollardite women hold their hands up and pledge to challenge systems, and cultures by speaking up against inequality and being accountable their biases at work and home. As part of our social goals towards an equal future we will use our skills and resources, and those of our partners, to actively engage in developing systemic social impact solutions. We #ChooseToChallenge because a challenged world is truly an alert world, motivated by change (InternationalWomensDay.com), enabling a better future for all.



Doing well by doing good. Thank you!

To all our women partners and customers, we say, thank you for partnering with us to deliver the triple win, achieving better futures for our customers, partners, and business. With you, we are achieving exceptional, sustainable, and inclusive growth by treating everyone, especially the marginalized and uninsured, with care and dignity. Together, we are being catalysts for positive and enduring change in Ghana.



Thank you to all women at Hollard Ghana, who despite the challenges presented by COVID; be they working from home with the distractions of family responsibilities, to ensuring the health and safety of people they interact with, while delivering excellently for our customers and partners, are supporting our business objectives of achieving exceptional and sustainable growth. Propelling us forward, as the country’s favourite insurer. We celebrate you!



Yours in service,



Hollard Ghana



