Cement manufacturers caution on quality of product

Executive Secretary of COCMAG, Rev. Dr. George Dawson-Ahmoah

The Chamber of Cement Manufacturers, Ghana (COCMAG), a leading advocacy for the cement industry, is appealing for government to promote the production of quality cement by instituting a legal regulatory framework/policy to regulate the fast-growing amount of cement factories in the country.

The Chamber has repeatedly cautioned government through key stakeholders, such as the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MOTI), to put in place a regulatory framework to promote the manufacture of quality cement for the local market.



The Chamber says it’s worried over the lack of regulation/monitoring in the cement industry, which has seen new entrants spring up every day – stressing that instituting a legal regulatory framework will not only protect the economic sensitivity of the cement product but also protect the integrity of building and infrastructure quality in Ghana.



The Executive Secretary of COCMAG, Rev. Dr. George Dawson-Ahmoah – speaking to the media, affirmed that the Chamber is not against competition but rather against unfair trade practices.



“We are agitating for equal treatment within the industry for both local and imported cement products.”



Rev. Dawson-Ahmoah emphasised that besides putting in place a regulatory policy to check further the construction of cement factories in Ghana, authorities should look at the type of cement construction equipment; the type of laboratory equipment to be used adherence to environmental and safety practices; and evidence of producing standardised cement.

The Chamber, he added, is strongly advocating for the adherence of mandatory checks for the standard of cement that is required for any imported into the country.



“For example, the internationally acceptable mandatory procedure for any imported cement into any country must satisfy a 28-day test of the products before acceptance.



“Today, importations from neighboring countries by road are being dumped into the country without the 28-day test as stipulated by the international norm.



Meanwhile, this practice is seriously being adhered to in countries such as Côte d’Ivoire but not followed in Ghana.”



Rev. Dr. Dawson-Ahmoah was appreciative of the Ministry of Trade, which is championing this cause: “And we’re assuring the ministry and Ghana Standards Authority of all the support needed to achieve this objective, so as to protect the buildings and integrity of Ghana’s infrastructure”.