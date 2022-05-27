Cement manufacturers cautioned to adhere to fair trade practices

Prices of cement have been soaring in the country

The Chamber of Cement Manufacturers Ghana (COCMAG) has cautioned cement manufacturers and producers in the country to adhere to fair trade practices to promote the cement industry.

With the current intense competition within the cement industry in Ghana, the Chamber of Cement Manufacturers Ghana – the legally registered and recognised body that promotes and protects the interests of its members – says it upholds competition but frowns on unfair competition as a result of unfair trade practices.



According to the Chamber, it is mindful of cement quality in a bid to protect the integrity of buildings and infrastructure in the country; and as the mouthpiece of the Cement industry and representing same on all matters relating to the industry, it therefore will not hesitate to expose any manufacturer/producer who is found culpable in any form of unfair trade practice.



The Executive Secretary of COCMAG, Rev. Dr. George Dawson-Ahmoah who issued the statement on behalf of the Chamber, noted that the cement industry is a strategic one in the economy, and as such its visibility and protection from unfair trade practices will always be championed by the Chamber.



“In view of its sensitivity and strategic nature, the Chamber has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MOTI) on addressing critical issues concerning local cement production, and we are in full support of the Minister of Trade and Industry’s move to come out with a regulatory regime to govern the cement industry in Ghana.



“The Chamber is avowed to promote and maintain a positive image and prominence for the cement industry in Ghana,” the statement read.

Rev. Dr. Dawson-Ahmoah pledged that in a bid to sanitise and establish fairness in the cement industry, in order to create healthy competition among members of the industry, the Chamber will therefore not associate itself with certain trade malpractices such as: Compromising the quality for survival (production of substandard cement); Supply of underweight bagged/bulk cement products; Violation of Environmental Protection matters at the Ports and Factories; Disregard of inbound and outbound road safety standards, pollution, axle load, etc.; Tax evasion in any form (VAT, Withholding Tax, Corporate tax, etc); Unethical marketing/sales activities and Compromising the health and safety principles to which the cement industry should adhere.



Rev. Dawson-Ahmoah assured COCMAG members of the Chamber’s continuous support to ensure their adequate growth and capacity building, and as such urged them not to hesitate in contacting the Secretariat on any issue impeding their operation.



The Chamber of Cement Manufacturers of Ghana (COCMAG) is the umbrella industry association that was set up in 2015 by members of the Cement Manufacturers in Ghana. Current members include: Ghacem Cement, Diamond Cement Group, CIMAF Ghana Ltd., Continental Blue Internation (CBI) Co. Ltd.; and Dzata Cement.



“Other manufacturers, who are mostly of Chinese origin, are yet to be admitted by the Chamber and it will be in their own interests if they join – especially now that the enforcement of fair trade practices is going to be rigorously enforced and non-compliance will not be spared,” advised Rev. Dr. Dawson-Ahmoah.