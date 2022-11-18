0
Censure Motion: Ofori-Atta won’t respond to alleged illegal oil cash payment – Ad-hoc C’tee

Ken Ofori Atta Wd2.png Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The eight-member ad-hoc Committee of Parliament on the censure motion says the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta will not testify on ground three in relation to the alleged illegal payment of oil revenue.

This comes on the heels of the evidence given by two entities including the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation on November 17, 2022 in respect of that particular ground.

Both witnesses testified in response to the ground of illegal payment of revenues into an offshore account, in flagrant violation of Article 176 of the Constitution by the proponents of the censure motion against Ken Ofori-Atta.

A letter addressed to Ken Ofori-Atta, dated 17 November 2022 and signed by the clerk to the committee, Camillo Pwamang, said: “The Committee found the evidence from the two Institutions satisfactory and accordingly the Hon. Minister is not required to lead evidence in respective of the said ground”

However, Ofori-Atta’s appearance today before the ad hoc committee will be limited to ground two (“Unconstitutional withdrawals from the Consolidated Fund in blatant contravention of Article 178 of the 1992 Constitution supposedly for the construction of the President’s Cathedral”), ground four (“Deliberate and dishonest misreporting of economic data to Parliament”) and ground five (“Fiscal recklessness leading to the crash of the Ghana cedi which is currently the worst performing currency in the world”).

He’ll also face the sixth ground that cites the “Alarming incompetence and frightening ineptitude resulting in the collapse of the Ghanaian economy and an excruciating cost of living crisis” as well as the last that alleges “Gross mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy which has occasioned untold and unprecedented hardship”.

