Censure motion: 'I have done no wrong' – Ofori-Atta defends himself

Ken Ofori Atta Dde.png Embattled Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Fri, 9 Dec 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The beleaguered Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, has minced no words to state his innocence about accusations that he is solely responsible for the current economic crisis.

The accusations, by some Members of Parliament (MPs) notably the Minority caucus, led to the filing of a motion of censure, seeking his removal as Minister of State.

The motion was considered on Thursday, December 8, 2022 after an eight-member Ad hoc Committee set up by the Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin presented its report on the floor of the House.

The Committee was set up to give the Finance Minister an opportunity to be heard before the Motion, filed and seconded by Haruna Iddrisu and Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak respectively, is considered.

After the report was presented, Mr Ofori-Atta had his last take on the grounds for which he is being censured.

In a calm and soft voice the Finance Minister authored “If I say I am innocent, they won’t believe me and if I ask for the truth and proof, they won’t be able to provide it.”

“I have committed no crime”, he stressed.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
