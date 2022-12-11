Censure motion: NDC engaged in needless exercise – NPP

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications director

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described the censure motion brought against Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta by the Minority in Parliament as a needless exercise.

According to the NPP, what the Minority did on Thursday, December 7, 2022, on the floor of Parliament was a part of NDC’s parochial politics.



Mr Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications of the NPP, gave this description of the actions of the Minority speaking on Accra-based Joy FM’s Saturday news analysis programme dubbed News File.



He noted that the NDC‘s action was a needless political exercise.



He said the NDC’s claims against the finance minister were not legitimate but just out of pure politicking.



According to him, the Majority was right in walking out of the process to vote on the censure motion.



He commended the Majority for their boycott of the vote on the censure motion by the Minority.

This, he said, was because the president has had an agreement with the Majority for the finance minister to present the budget, go through the appropriations and negotiate with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.



He explained with these agreements in mind, the president was not going to sack the finance minister.



The president per the constitution has the power to let a minister who has been censured stay or go, he also noted.



He said the NDC was just on a wild goose chase, adding that the NDC reduced the motion to personality wrangling.



He again assured that the president was committed to solving the economic woes of the country.



He called on the NDC to apologise to the vast majority of Ghanaians for taking them through a needless exercise