Central Region is ripe and ready for investments – Regional Minister

Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan

The Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, has staked the region’s claim as one of the best investment destinations in the country.

Opening an Investment Summit organised by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), CEDECOM, and Guba Enterprise, she called for “an all-hands-on-deck approach to change the narrative around the region.”



The summit, which is part of activities marking the 65th National anniversary celebration in the region, was under the theme ‘Invest in Central Region; the Diaspora impact’.



CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Mr. Yofi Grant, highlighted the Central Region’s significance over the years in driving investments into tourism and education; and said the GIPC is putting together more investment marketing materials to highlight the region’s rich potential.

He called for collaborative efforts in positioning the region and deepening its place as a destination for heritage tourism.



Mr. Akwasi Agyeman did a presentation on the region’s tourism investment profile and pointed out some low-hanging fruit such as accommodation facilities and transportation.



He said the Central Region remains a very critical destination in Ghana’s quest to continuously attract visitors and investors from the diaspora.