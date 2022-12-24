Central Regional Minister organises 3-day ‘Bronya Farmers Market’ for residents

Central Regional Minister, Justine Marigold Assan

A 3-day market session dubbed ‘Bronya Farmers Market’ has been held in the Central regional capital, Cape Coast.

It is an initiative of Central Regional Minister, Justine Marigold Assan.



It was put together to enable residents to shop for foodstuffs for the yuletide at cheaper prices.



The market session began on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 and ended on Friday, December 23, 2022.



Farmers from across the region gathered at Adisadel College in Cape Coast, where the patrons were able to purchase various foodstuffs, including plantain, yam, coconut, and chicken among others.



Addressing the media, the minister stressed the important role farmers play in society and the country as a whole.



She said: “I don’t take farmers for granted. Most of the time, we hear various professionals embarking on strike action; however, farmers never go on strike. So, they are very dear to my heart.”

She, however, bemoaned the little earnings farmers make after harvesting and selling their farm produce.



“What’s painful about it is, when they put in so much to cultivate their crops and they harvest and want to sell to take care of their kids in school, and buy food, it becomes difficult. We go to buy from them and sometimes, they don’t make a lot of profit. They even struggle to sell them,” she observed.



The Central Regional Minister stressed that the initiative has not only afforded farmers the opportunity to sell but also residents of the region the chance to purchase foodstuffs at cheap prices.



“So, we’ve brought all of them together here at the Bronya Farmers Market. You can see all the things here are fresh. We’re doing this so that the farmers can reap the benefit of their rewards."



“The upside about it, too, is what they are selling is like buying directly from the farm, so, it’s cheaper. We all know the times Ghana finds herself in,” the Regional Minister added.