Central University, Gordon College, USA sign MoU for academic collaboration

Buenar Puplampu and Michael Lindsay signing the Memorandum of Understanding

Source: Central University

Central University, Ghana and Gordon College, MA. USA, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding allowing qualified Central University students from selected programmes to complete 2 years at Central University and matriculate to Gordon College, USA for their final 2 years to obtain a Gordon degree.

This agreement is the first the over 100 years old University in Boston has signed with any African University.



Speaking at the formal signing ceremony at the Miotso Campus of Central University on Tuesday 4th May, the Vice President, Professor Bill Buenar Puplampu announced that the split-side programming will commence effective September 2021 involving Bachelor of Science degrees in Business Administration, Finance, Accounting and Economics, Computer Science, and Psychology.



Students who qualify for this collaboration will go through an interview and will be required to maintain a GPA of at least 3.00 and also sign a statement of faith, life and conduct.



The President of Gordon College, Dr. Michael Lindsay expressed his excitement for this unique collaboration believing it will provide students from both universities the opportunity to benefit from the Christian heritage and cross fertilisation of ideas and cultures that the 21st century’s global citizens require.



As part of the ceremony, Dr. Michael Lindsay delivered a public lecture on the topic: Hinge Moments: Leading With A Sense Of Purpose.

Central University and Gordon College are both Christian universities with the focus on raising ethical leaders influenced by the word of God.















