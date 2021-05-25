Central University confers Doctorate Degrees on Rosalind Aryee, Fred Kofi Asare Yeboah, Felix Kwame Semavor

Attendees and awardees of the maiden Central University Special Congregation in a group photo

Source: Central University

Central University held its maiden Special Congregation to honour three deserving former members of the University Council on Thursday 20th May 2021 at the Marriott hotel in Accra.

The three awardees, Rev Dr. Rosalind Aryee, Engineer Fred Kofi Asare Yeboah and Dr. Felix Kwame Semavor, who have cumulatively contributed over 40years of experience to the growth and development of the university were conferred with honorary doctorate degrees honoris causa in Communication Arts, Engineering and Finance respectively.



Giving his remarks at the event, the Chancellor, Rev. Dr. Mensa Otabil paid a glowing tribute to the three persons by recounting some of their invaluable contributions over the years and their dedication to the cause of building a formidable private university for the nation and the world.



He added they did not only attend council meetings and distanced themselves from the institution but were keenly interested and involved in the progress of the university and were always ready to avail themselves to assist whenever necessary.



On his part, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Bill Buenar Puplampu also thanked the awardees for their support to the university. He assured them that these contributions have helped to set the institution on a firm footing poised to make more impact especially in the sciences where Central University is still a leader in the private university space.



He announced the partnership agreement with EON-XR to integrate virtual and augmented reality into teaching and learning at the university and added that very soon construction work will commence for the University Clinic. He promised that there will be many such special congregations in the future.



The award recipients took turns to express their appreciation to the chancellor, the council and the entire university for the honour done to them and for the opportunity to serve in their various capacities.

In attendance to witness and grace the occasion were the new Chairman of Council, Justice (Mrs) Gertrude Torkornoo, Mrs. Joy Otabil, His Lordship the Chief Justice, Justice Anim Yeboah and some well wishers of the award recipients. From the International Central Gospel Church were the General Secretary of the ICGC, Rev Morris Appiah, members of the Presbytery as well as Regional Overseers in Accra and Tema.



Present from Convocation were the Deans, Directors and and Heads of Department from the university. The event was moderated by the Registrar, Mr. Emil Afenyo.















